Aeroporto di Milano Linate aperto dal 13 luglio

By:
On:
In: Aeroporti / Destinazioni, Enti e Istituzioni
Tagged: , , , ,

Il Ministero delle Infrastrutture e dei Trasporti ha comunicato in una nota che ha concesso il parere favorevole alla proposta dell’Enac alla riapertura dello scalo di Linate a partire dal 13 luglio.

(Ufficio Stampa MIT)